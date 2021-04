Lowe went 2-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Angels.

He hit back-to-back jacks with Adolis Garcia in the eighth inning, giving the Rangers a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Lowe has had a solid start in Texas after an offseason trade from Tampa Bay, hitting .254 (18-for-71) through 19 games with five homers and 17 RBI.