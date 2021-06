Lowe went 3-for-5 with a double, two-run home run and three RBI in a 10-1 win over the Dodgers on Saturday.

Lowe recorded an RBI single in the third, double in the seventh and two-run home run in the ninth for his first three-hit game of the season. It was a nice rebound for Lowe who was only 4-for-39 over his last 13 games prior to Friday. He's now slashing .245/.343/.395.