Lowe was traded from the Rays to the Rangers on Thursday in exchange for outfielder Heriberto Hernandez and other prospects, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Lowe spent the final month of the regular season in the majors, slashing .224/.316/.433 with four home runs and 11 RBI over 21 games. However, he was left off the Rays' roster for the entirety of the postseason. The 25-year-old should compete for a major-league roster spot with the Rangers during spring training.