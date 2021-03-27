Lowe was named the Rangers' starting first baseman Saturday, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.
Lowe's top competitor, Ronald Guzman, has also made the team, but he isn't expected to play regularly at first base. Lowe could potentially thrive with regular at-bats, something he wasn't able to earn in the past two seasons with the Rays. His .215/.322/.447 slash line through his first 71 big-league games is decent, though his 31.8 percent strikeout rate is high for a player who's only shown modest power.