Lowe avoided arbitration by signing a one-year, $4.05 million contract with the Rangers on Friday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Lowe had a career year in 2022, slashing .302/.358/.492 over 645 plate appearances while hitting 27 home runs and driving in 76 RBI. He started all but nine games as the Rangers' first baseman, making him even more of a reliable fantasy option -- especially against lefties, whom he had a .920 OPS against last season.