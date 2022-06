Lowe went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in a 3-2 win over the Nationals on Saturday.

The Rangers' first baseman took Josiah Gray deep to center in the bottom of the second to give the Rangers a 2-0 lead. He now has 10 home runs and 30 RBI on the season, and is slashing a respectable .276/.323/.444 on the year. Lowe has hit two home runs over the past week and is on pace to break his career-best total of 18 in 2021.