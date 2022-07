Lowe went 2-for-4 with a home run in a 5-4 loss to the Athletics on Friday.

Lowe helped his team claw back into the game by taking struggling Athletics closer Lou Trivino deep to right in the ninth inning. It was Lowe's 13th home run of the season and his 40th RBI. The 27-year-old first baseman is now slashing .246/.307/.420 with three home runs in July.