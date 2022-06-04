Lowe went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Mariners.
Lowe put the Rangers ahead 3-2 in the seventh inning. It was his second homer in the last three games as he's started June in similar fashion to his strong hitting to close out May. He's 16-for-49 (.327) in his last 14 contests, with four of his five homers this year coming in that span. The first baseman is up to a .260/.313/.391 slash line with 18 RBI, 18 runs scored, a stolen base, five doubles and a triple in 46 games this season.