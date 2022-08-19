Lowe went 1-for-3 with a walk, a three-run home run and a second run scored in Thursday's 10-3 win over Oakland.

Lowe's fifth-inning homer gave the Rangers separation on the way to a lopsided victory. It was his 17th home run in 113 games, leaving him one shy of the career high he set in 2021 over 157 games. It's been a tumultuous week in Arlington -- both manager Chris Woodward and general manager Jon Daniels were given pink slips -- but it didn't affect Lowe who is 7-for-18 in five games this week. He's slashed .353/.405/.588 over 27 games since the All-Star break, all while batting no lower than fifth in the order.