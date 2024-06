Lowe went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an RBI single during Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Brewers in 10 innings.

Lowe teed off on Dallas Keuchel Wednesday, tagging the Brewers' starter for an RBI single in the second inning before launching a two-run shot off Keuchel in the fourth. The long ball was Lowe's first in 37 games and his third of the campaign. He's batting .257 with nine runs and seven RBI over 23 games in June.