Lowe went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run, two walks and an additional run scored during Tuesday's 10-9 loss to the Orioles in 10 innings.

Lowe tied the game 7-7 during the eighth inning with a 437-foot, three-run shot to right center, though Baltimore quickly regain the lead in the bottom of the frame. The 26-year-old reached base four times for the first time this year, and it was also his second game with multiple walks. Lowe is 6-for-18 with two home runs, five RBI and three runs through five games in July.