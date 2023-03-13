Lowe went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Sunday's spring game against Seattle.
Lowe drilled an 0-2 pitch that caught too much of the plate for his first Cactus League home run and extra-base hit. He had a monster second half in 2022, connecting for 15 home runs and a .965 OPS after the All-Star break. There was no weakness at the plate, as the lefty-batter fared better against southpaws than against righties. Is one breakout season enough for fantasy managers to put faith in Lowe? The deeper metrics indicate he adjusted his swing for more loft; if that continues in 2023, he could be a sneaky value pick for fantasy managers.