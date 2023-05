Lowe went 3-for-5 with two doubles and a run scored in Sunday's 13-3 win over the Rockies.

This was Lowe's second three-hit effort in a row. He's now gone seven contests without a home run, and he's gone deep just once in May. The first baseman has a steady .279/.354/.454 slash line with five homers, 29 RBI, 34 runs scored and 15 doubles through 46 games this season.