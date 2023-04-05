site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Nathaniel Lowe: Drills first homer
RotoWire Staff
Lowe went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to Baltimore.
Lowe's sixth-inning homer had little impact on that game the Rangers lost in the early innings. It was Lowe's first roundtrip and second extra-base hit.
