Lowe went 3-for-6 with a home run, a triple, five RBI and three runs scored Wednesday against the Rockies.

Lowe played a big role in the Rangers' offensive outburst Wednesday, starting with an RBI triple in the opening frame. He added a three-run homer in the eighth inning, his 20th long ball of the season and fourth in his last seven starts. On the campaign, Lowe is now hitting .295/.344/.485 across 488 plate appearances.