Lowe went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI, one run scored and a walk in Friday's win over the Astros.

Lowe opened the game's scoring with an RBI double in the first inning followed by a two-run base hit in the fifth. After a slow start to the year, he's now riding a nine-game hitting streak. During that span, he's gone 11-for-37 (.297) with seven extra-base hits and 10 RBI.