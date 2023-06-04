Lowe went 3-for-6 with a home run and three RBI in Saturday's 16-6 win over Seattle.

Lowe's seventh-inning blast, his sixth of the season, ended a 17-game home run drought. He's well behind the 27-homer pace of 2022, but it should be noted Lowe had just three through the end of May last season. It wasn't until the hot summer months that Lowe showed off his power stroke.