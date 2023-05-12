Lowe went 1-for-4 with a triple in Thursday's 4-0 win over Oakland.
Lowe's triple, his first of the season, extended a hit streak to 10 games and an on-base streak to 15. The first baseman has an .870 OPS during the on-base streak, going 16-for-57 with seven extra-base hits and eight walks while knocking in nine and scoring 11 runs. The durable Lowe has played all 37 games in 2023 after appearing in 157 games each of the last two seasons.
