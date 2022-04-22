Lowe went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 8-6 win over Seattle.

Lowe extended his hitting streak to seven games and has hit safely in 11 of 12 games to open the season. He also knocked in an insurance run in the ninth inning. The first baseman is slashing .396/.431/.458 with seven RBI and three extra-base hits.