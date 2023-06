Lowe went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Friday's 4-2 extra-inning win over the Yankees.

Lowe has reached base safely in nine consecutive games, a stretch which includes 10 walks. He's 11-for-32 with a line of .344/.512/.500 in those nine games. After a two-game stretch batting fifth, Lowe was restored to his customary three hole for the last two games (2-for-5, four walks).