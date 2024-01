Lowe signed a one-year, $7.5 million contract with the Rangers on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Lowe's .850 OPS in 2022 looks to be an outlier, but he's settled in as a strong contributor in runs and RBI while swatting high-teens homers. He earned over a $3 million raise in his second year of arbitration eligibility and will remain under team control through the 2026 campaign.