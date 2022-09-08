Lowe went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Astros.

Lowe was the only player on either team with a multi-hit effort in the contest. He did his damage early, taking Astros starter Cristian Javier deep in the first inning. Lowe has been one of baseball's best hitters lately with eight homers and a .405 batting average over his last 19 games. For the year, he's slashing .306/.360/.507 with 24 long balls, 68 RBI, 64 runs scored and two stolen bases through 131 contests.