Lowe went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Mariners.

Lowe has gone 7-for-23 (.304) with two homers and two doubles in five games since the All-Star break. The first baseman's ninth-inning blast got the Rangers within a run Monday, but they couldn't find the tying run. He's emerged as a reliable power bat in the middle of the order, slashing .272/.322/.444 with 14 homers, 41 RBI, 44 runs scored, 15 doubles and a stolen base through 90 contests.