Lowe went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's loss to the Angels.

Lowe went deep for the eighth time this season, launching a 397-foot blast in the third inning. The two-run shot was a welcomed sight for the 27-year-old slugger, as he is well behind his pace from last year. Lowe has struggled with strikeouts of late, having recorded 14 over his last 28 at-bats with at least one in each of his last 15 games.