Rangers' Nathaniel Lowe: Heads to bench
May 14, 2022
Lowe will sit Saturday against Boston.
Lowe has had a poor start to the season, particularly in the power department, as he's hitting .246/.295/.307 with just a single home run through 30 games. He'll hit the bench Saturday with Andy Ibanez getting the nod at first base.
