Lowe went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a double in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Astros.

Lowe had hit a small rough patch by going 2-for-16 over his previous four games. His eighth-inning homer briefly got the Rangers within a run, snapping his 16-game power drought. The first baseman is up to nine long balls, 45 RBI, 53 runs scored, 22 doubles and a triple while slashing a steady .276/.369/.433 through 83 contests.