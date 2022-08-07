Lowe went 3-for-5 with a homer and two RBI in an 8-2 loss Sunday against the White Sox.

Lowe singled in his first two at-bats and hit a solo homer in the seventh off lefty Jake Diekman. Since the All-Star break, he has produced a .338/.378/.620 line with four homers in 74 plate appearances. He's moved up in the Rangers' lineup recently and has hit third or fourth in 10 of the last 11 games. The 27-year-old is on pace to have the best season of his big-league career and has a .285/.333/.464 line with 16 long balls through 103 contests.