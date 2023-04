Lowe went 2-for-5 with a double, a homer and two runs scored in Tuesday's loss to the Reds.

Lowe opened the scoring with a solo home run off Luke Weaver in the first inning. He'd add a double to lead off the fourth. The multi-hit game snaps a stretch of seven contests without an extra-base hit for Lowe. The 27-year-old first baseman is slashing .253/.308/.432 with three home runs and 16 RBI through 104 plate appearances this season following a breakout 2022 campaign.