Lowe went 3-for-4 with a double, a stolen base, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 8-5 win over the Athletics.

Lowe responded to getting a day off Wednesday by figuring prominently in the two games since. He knocked in a run, stole a base, then scored over the final three innings when the Rangers turned a 5-2 deficit into a win. The stolen base was the first of the season for Lowe, who stole eight bags in 2021.