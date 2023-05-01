Lowe went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer, two walks and three runs scored in Sunday's 15-2 win over the Yankees.

Lowe went back-to-back with Adolis Garcia in the fifth inning for his fourth homer of the year and just his second since April 12. The 27-year-old also drew multiple walks for the first time this year and came around to score both times. Lowe has tallied a hit in five of his last six games and has upped his slash line to .257/.339/.459 with 14 extra base hits, 19 RBI, 20 runs and a 13:25 BB:K over 124 plate appearances.