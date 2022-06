Lowe went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader split with the Guardians. He went 0-for-4 in the afternoon affair.

Lowe continued a recent power surge that's seen him bash five home runs and slug .603 over the last 17 games. Seven of his last 20 hits have resulted in extra bases. The first baseman, who bottomed out at a .292 slugging percentage on May 16, is up to .400 following this current surge.