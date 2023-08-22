Lowe went 1-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Monday's 4-3 extra-innings loss to the Diamondbacks.

Lowe put the Rangers on top with a two-run double in the top of the 11th, but Will Smith was unable to hold the lead. The first baseman has hit safely in four consecutive games with two doubles, a home run and four RBI, but his torrid finish to July turned into a meek August. Lowe, who batted .404 over 15 games coming out of the All-Star break, is batting .231 over 19 games during the current month.