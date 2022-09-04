site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Nathaniel Lowe: Launches another homer
Lowe went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Red Sox.
Lowe snuck an opposite-field blast just over the wall in left to bring the Rangers within two runs. It was his seventh dinger in the last 15 games and leaves him with 23 homers and 67 RBI.
