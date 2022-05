Lowe went 2-for-4 with a walk, a triple, an RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 11-4 win over Oakland.

Lowe's been a new hitter since being held out of the lineup Wednesday. In the three games since, he's 6-for-11 with a home run, triple, double, four RBI and four runs scored. The power is still nowhere near what one expects from a corner infielder -- .373 slugging, .106 ISO -- due to just six extra-base hits over his first 38 games.