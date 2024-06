Lowe went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Orioles.

Lowe has four multi-hit efforts over his last nine games, a span that also includes two of his four homers this year. The first baseman has never displayed elite power, but his .369 slugging percentage for the season is low even by his standard. He's at least been fairly consistent at the plate, batting .262 with 27 RBI, 25 runs scored, two stolen bases and 11 doubles over 62 contests.