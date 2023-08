Lowe went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 6-0 win over the Marlins.

While Lowe has generally hit well in recent weeks, this was his first homer since July 26. The first baseman's blast extended the Rangers' lead to 3-0 in the third inning and was one of four homers for the team in the contest. Lowe is at a .284/.378/.453 slash line with 13 long balls, 62 RBI, 71 runs scored, 30 doubles and two triples through 111 contests, though he has not attempted a stolen base.