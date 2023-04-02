site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Nathaniel Lowe: Logs three hits Saturday
Lowe went 3-for-6 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 16-3 win over Philadelphia.
The Rangers are having fun early on, scoring 27 runs in two games and generating multiple RBI opportunities for the middle of the order. Lowe has driven in three while hitting third in the order.
