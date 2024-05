Lowe went 0-for-4 with two RBI in Saturday's 3-2 extra-innings win over the Angels.

Lowe, who is hitless over his last 13 at-bats, was the late-game hero for the Rangers. He set up extra innings with an run-producing, eighth-inning sacrifice fly, then Lowe was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 13th for the walk-off win. The two RBI five him 14 over 26 games.