Lowe went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's 7-0 win over the Twins.

Lowe mashed an Emilio Pagan splitter beyond the seats in right field at a distance of 424 feet and a rate of 108.2 mph . The shot was his 18th of the season, tying the career high set in 2021. No longer a low launch-angle, groundball hitter, Lowe is enjoying career highs in slugging (.473) and OPS (.819).

