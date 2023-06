Lowe went 2-for-3 with two walks, an RBI and two runs in Tuesday's 8-3 win versus the Tigers.

The 27-year-old hasn't hit a homer since June 13 but extended his on-base streak to 13 games Tuesday, and he's batting .362 with a 13:9 BB:K during that span. Lowe earned his first Silver Slugger last year with an .850 OPS, and he's pushing for a his first All-Star nod this season with a .280/.374/.433 slash line, 21 doubles, eight home runs, 42 RBI and 52 runs in 356 plate appearances.