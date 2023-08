Lowe went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 2-1 win over the Giants.

Lowe broke the deadlock with his sixth-inning blast off Ross Stripling. Lowe is an unusually quiet 6-for-26 (.231) over his last six games, but he's swatted two homers and four doubles with five RBI in that span. The first baseman is slashing .280/.373/.454 with 13 long balls, 63 RBI, 72 runs scored and 32 doubles through 115 contests as one of the steadiest hitters in the Rangers' strong lineup.