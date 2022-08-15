Lowe went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Mariners.

One batter after Adolis Garcia knocked in the go-ahead run with two out in the seventh inning, Lowe gave Texas a cushion by doubling him in. The first baseman is more aggressive in 2022, increasing his swing and first-pitch swing percentage. That's resulted in fewer walks but higher average, slugging and OPS. Lowe's been swinging a strong bat since the break, slashing .348/.394/.576 with 12 extra-base hits, 11 RBI and 10 runs scored over the last 24 games.