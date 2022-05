Lowe went 1-for-3 with a walk and two-run home run in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Athletics.

Lowe, who was held out of the starting lineup against a left-hander Wednesday, was back at first base against a righty Thursday. Somewhat ironically, he homered in the ninth inning off lefty Sam Moll, who was brought in to get Lowe. The homer was the third of the season for Lowe, who's slugging .338 with a .092 ISO.