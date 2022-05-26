Lowe was replaced in Wednesday's lineup by Sam Huff, as the first baseman endures a slump, Sarah Wexler of MLB.com reports.

With the Rangers facing a left-hander, Lowe found himself on the bench. He's batting just .211 with a .584 OPS against southpaws; however, his overall production is not matching the expectations of a corner infielder. For the season, Lowe is slashing .245/.300/.317 with an OPS+ of 82. Whatever issues he's having at the plate may be affecting Lowe in the field. "Sometimes, when the bat isn't going the way you'd like, everything suffers, 'cause that's the game, unfortunately," Texas manager Chris Woodward said of Lowe. "I've seen some really good defenders struggle defensively because they didn't hit." His -3 Outs Above Average rank 38th out of 41 first basemen.