Lowe is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees.

With the Rangers concluding a busy weekend in New York with a day game after a doubleheader, Lowe will get a breather for the first time since April 10. Andy Ibanez will step in at first base for Lowe, who could probably benefit from a day to clear his head after going 3-for-37 with 16 strikeouts over his last 10 starts.