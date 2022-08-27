Lowe went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's victory over the Tigers.
Lowe launched a solo shot in the first inning to kick of the scoring in Friday's contest. It was his 21st homer of the year, his sixth home run of the month, his third in consecutive games and his fourth in his last five games. Lowe has been on a tear lately, going 6-for-13 in his last three games and 36-for-93 (.387 batting average) for the month. Since Aug. 1, the first baseman has increased his batting average from .280 to .298.
