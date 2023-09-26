Lowe went 1-for-4 with a solo home run against the Angels on Monday in a 5-1 win.

After Adolis Garcia and Mitch Garver hit consecutive solo homers in the sixth inning, Lowe made it three straight with his own blast to right field. The long ball was just his second over a 34-game stretch dating back to Aug. 19. Lowe has shown less power with 17 homers this season after slugging a career-high 27 last year, but he's improved his RBI count from 76 to 81 thanks largely to hitting in a much more potent Rangers offense.