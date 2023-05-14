Lowe went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Saturday's victory over the Athletics.

Lowe found immediate impact on the game, driving in Marcus Semien on a first-inning single to extend his hit streak to 13 games. He caught James Kaprielian once again in the fourth inning, smacking a leadoff solo homer to extend the Rangers' lead to 3-0. Despite the lengthy hit streak, Saturday's home run was Lowe's first since April 30. The first basemen has been very productive in 2023, owning the 10th most runs scored in MLB while also being top-25 in RBI.