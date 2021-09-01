site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Nathaniel Lowe: Swats home run in win
Lowe went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Rockies.
Lowe rapped his 14th homer in the second inning to kick off the scoring for the Rangers. The first baseman is raking of late, batting .386/.404/.636 over the last 11 games.
