Lowe went 1-for-3 with a double in Monday's spring game against the Angels.

Lowe is 3-for-15 through six Cactus League games, and all three hits are doubles. While he was unable to repeat his 2022 Silver Slugger Award last season, Lowe remains a good contact hitter that sits in the middle of a productive Texas lineup. The first baseman should see a good share of opportunities with runners in scoring position.